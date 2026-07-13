Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $199.5333.

PVLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Stephens reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

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Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

In other news, COO Kathleen Goin sold 4,302 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.73, for a total value of $476,360.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 2,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,512.42. This trade represents a 66.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 17.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 40.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Palvella Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PVLA opened at $144.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.71 and a beta of -0.20. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $122.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.73. Palvella Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $25.80 and a twelve month high of $161.38.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.30). Sell-side analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palvella Therapeutics

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

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