Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.59, but opened at $129.31. Palvella Therapeutics shares last traded at $128.21, with a volume of 5,993 shares.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PVLA shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Chardan Capital lifted their target price on Palvella Therapeutics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen cut Palvella Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 price target on Palvella Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $198.07.

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Palvella Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8%

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.27. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.28 and a beta of -0.21.

Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.95) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts predict that Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Palvella Therapeutics

In other Palvella Therapeutics news, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of Palvella Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 187,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,396,375. This represents a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elaine J. Heron purchased 2,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 47,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,976,500. This trade represents a 5.28% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its stake in Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

Further Reading

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