Palvella Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PVLA) Trading Down 11% After Earnings Miss

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PVLA - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 11% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $117.00 and last traded at $115.8960. Approximately 30,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 284,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.17.

The company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.90) by ($0.30).

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PVLA. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Truist Financial set a $210.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palvella Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Palvella Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $198.07.

Read Our Latest Report on PVLA

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Elaine J. Heron bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 47,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,976,500. This trade represents a 5.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George M. Jenkins bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 187,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at $23,396,375. The trade was a 2.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Palvella Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVLA. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Group One Trading LLC grew its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Palvella Therapeutics by 108,066.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,245 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.11% of the company's stock.

Palvella Therapeutics Trading Down 9.0%

The stock's 50-day moving average price is $126.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.91 and a beta of -0.13.

Palvella Therapeutics Company Profile

Palvella Therapeutics, Inc NASDAQ: PVLA is a clinical‐stage biopharmaceutical company devoted to the discovery and development of innovative therapies for immunological and inflammatory diseases. The company employs a proprietary small‐molecule and biologics platform to identify and modulate key molecular pathways that drive neutrophil‐ and complement‐mediated inflammation, aiming to deliver targeted treatment options for patients with significant unmet medical needs.

Palvella's pipeline comprises several preclinical assets designed to address both prevalent chronic inflammatory conditions and rare autoinflammatory syndromes.

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