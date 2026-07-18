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PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Written by MarketBeat
July 18, 2026
PAMT logo with Transportation background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • PAMT was upgraded by Wall Street Zen to a hold rating, while Weiss Ratings also improved its view slightly from “sell (e+)” to “sell (d-).”
  • MarketBeat data shows the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” with an average price target of $13.00, below its recent trading price of $14.84.
  • In its latest quarterly report, PAMT posted a loss of $0.46 per share on revenue of $141.88 million, with negative net margin and return on equity.
  • Interested in PAMT? Here are five stocks we like better.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen to a "hold" rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Weiss Ratings raised shares of PAMT from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $13.00.

View Our Latest Report on PAMT

PAMT Price Performance

NASDAQ:PAMT opened at $14.84 on Friday. PAMT has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $16.50. The stock has a market cap of $310.75 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

PAMT (NASDAQ:PAMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. PAMT had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 7.61%.The company had revenue of $141.88 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of PAMT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAMT. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of PAMT in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of PAMT during the first quarter worth $189,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PAMT in the second quarter valued at $1,912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PAMT in the second quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in PAMT during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 22.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PAMT

(Get Free Report)

PAM Transportation Services, Inc NASDAQ: PAMT is a specialized truckload carrier and logistics provider headquartered in Tontitown, Arkansas. Established in 1980, the company offers full truckload and dedicated transportation services across North America. PAMT's freight network is configured to handle both temperature-controlled and dry goods, catering to clients in the food and beverage, retail, consumer packaged goods and industrial sectors.

The company operates a fleet of company-owned tractors and trailers, supported by a network of terminal locations and drop-yard facilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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