Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.60.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAAS. Zacks Research raised Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 price objective on Pan American Silver and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday.

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Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business's 50 day moving average price is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.53. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $22.08 and a 52 week high of $69.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Pan American Silver's previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Pan American Silver's payout ratio is currently 28.80%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,529 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 574.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,518 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,499,343 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,728,000 after buying an additional 360,283 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $1,272,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,703 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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