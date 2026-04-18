Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to Buy at Wall Street Zen

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PAAS. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pan American Silver from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $56.60.

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View Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $22.08 and a 12 month high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 27.07%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 51.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $1,748,355,000 after purchasing an additional 15,405,762 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $303,611,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter worth $178,004,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 154.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,307,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $378,872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438,478 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter worth $215,484,000. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trending Headlines about Pan American Silver

Here are the key news stories impacting Pan American Silver this week:

Positive Sentiment: Scotiabank retains an "Outperform" rating and a $64 price target on PAAS, signaling continued analyst confidence and offering upside relative to current levels. Read More.

Scotiabank retains an "Outperform" rating and a $64 price target on PAAS, signaling continued analyst confidence and offering upside relative to current levels. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market wire stories (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) reported a recent close at $56.51 (a prior session decline), providing short-term market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Read More.

Market wire stories (Yahoo Finance, Zacks) reported a recent close at $56.51 (a prior session decline), providing short-term market context but no new company-specific catalysts. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Duplicate coverage from Zacks reiterated the intraday/close movement and summarized trading action; useful for traders monitoring flow but not a driver of fundamentals. Read More.

Duplicate coverage from Zacks reiterated the intraday/close movement and summarized trading action; useful for traders monitoring flow but not a driver of fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Scotiabank cut multiple near-term and medium-term EPS forecasts for PAAS (Q1–Q4 2026 and FY2026) — notably trimming FY2026 from $3.00 to $1.97 — and made modest reductions to FY2028–FY2029 estimates. Those downward revisions reduce near-term earnings visibility and are a clear negative for sentiment. Read More.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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