Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Price Target Raised to C$95.00

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$65.00 to C$95.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank's price target indicates a potential upside of 54.92% from the company's current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$69.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. TD upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$67.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$116.00 target price on Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of C$84.40.

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Read Our Latest Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Up 1.5%

TSE:PAAS traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$61.32. The company had a trading volume of 261,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,648. Pan American Silver has a twelve month low of C$36.96 and a twelve month high of C$95.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.49. The firm has a market cap of C$25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business's 50-day simple moving average is C$71.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$75.60.

Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.85 billion for the quarter. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 19.65%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.9192235 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pan American Silver news, insider Guido Mastropietro sold 1,000 shares of Pan American Silver stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.50, for a total transaction of C$87,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,572 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$225,050. The trade was a 28.00% decrease in their position. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company's stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American is a leading producer of silver and gold in the Americas, operating mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile and Argentina. We also own a 44% joint venture interest in the producing Juanicipio mine in Mexico, a 100% interest in the Escobal mine in Guatemala that is currently not operating, and we hold interests in exploration and development projects. We have been operating in the Americas for over three decades, earning an industry-leading reputation for sustainability performance, operational excellence and prudent financial management.

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