Pan American Silver's (PAAS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS's stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $75.00 target price on the basic materials company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target indicates a potential upside of 42.98% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $88.00 target price on shares of Pan American Silver and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.67.

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Pan American Silver Price Performance

Shares of PAAS traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.45. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,528,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,237. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $22.08 and a fifty-two week high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.11 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 16.38%. The business's revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pan American Silver

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAAS. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 51.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,142,060 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,748,355,000 after acquiring an additional 15,405,762 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,611,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,004,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Pan American Silver by 154.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,307,777 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $378,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,484,000. 55.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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