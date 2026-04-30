Papa John's International (PZZA) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Papa John's International to post earnings of $0.3718 per share and revenue of $485.0840 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Papa John's International (NASDAQ:PZZA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $498.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $517.25 million. Papa John's International had a negative return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 1.44%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Papa John's International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Papa John's International Stock Down 4.2%

Papa John's International stock opened at $35.03 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Papa John's International has a 12 month low of $29.55 and a 12 month high of $55.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Papa John's International

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Papa John's International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Papa John's International in a report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens cut their price target on Papa John's International from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on Papa John's International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Benchmark cut their price target on Papa John's International from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Papa John's International from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PZZA

About Papa John's International

Papa John's International, Inc is a leading American pizza restaurant chain known for its focus on high-quality ingredients and consistent product offerings. Founded in 1984 by John Schnatter in Jeffersonville, Indiana, the company has grown to operate thousands of restaurants across the United States and in more than 40 international markets. Papa John's restaurants are primarily franchised, supported by a network of corporate-owned outlets that together drive brand standards, operational guidance and marketing efforts.

The core menu at Papa John's centers on a variety of hand-tossed and pan pizzas made with a signature stone-baked crust and topped with real cheese, vine-ripened tomato sauce and premium meats and vegetables.

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