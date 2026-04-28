Par Pacific (PARR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Par Pacific to post earnings of $1.03 per share and revenue of $1.6413 billion for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.68 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Par Pacific to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Par Pacific Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Par Pacific stock opened at $63.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.97. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $55.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.18. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $67.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PARR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Par Pacific from $48.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Par Pacific from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Par Pacific from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Report on PARR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William Monteleone sold 108,948 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total value of $5,889,728.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 457,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,714,448.02. The trade was a 19.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Par Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Par Pacific by 23.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,453 shares of the company's stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 164,358 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 89,023 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Par Pacific by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 32,304 shares of the company's stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.7% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 146,241 shares of the company's stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 6,618 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 352.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 270,835 shares of the company's stock worth $3,862,000 after acquiring an additional 211,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company's stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc NYSE: PARR is a diversified downstream energy company engaged in the refining, marketing and logistics of petroleum products. Through its subsidiaries, Par Pacific operates the Par Hawaii Refinery on the island of Oʻahu, which processes crude oil into transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as asphalt, petroleum coke and sulfur. In the Rocky Mountain region, the company owns and operates the Salt Lake City Refinery in Utah and associated logistics infrastructure, including pipelines and storage terminals, to support both crude supply and product distribution.

In marketing its refined products, Par Pacific maintains a network of branded and unbranded wholesale accounts across Hawaii and the U.S.

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