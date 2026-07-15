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Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Paragon Banking Group logo with Financial Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Paragon Banking Group shares rose above their 200-day moving average during Tuesday’s trading, briefly reaching GBX 803.75 before last trading at GBX 797. The move came on heavy volume of 22.2 million shares.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on the stock, with six analysts rating it a Buy and a consensus price target of about GBX 1,040. Recent reports from RBC, UBS, Jefferies, and Deutsche Bank all reiterated bullish views.
  • The company reported solid recent fundamentals, including GBX 52.10 EPS for the quarter and £259.2 million in revenue, while also approving a stock buyback plan that may signal management sees the shares as undervalued.
  • Interested in Paragon Banking Group? Here are five stocks we like better.

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG - Get Free Report)'s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 798.90 and traded as high as GBX 803.75. Paragon Banking Group shares last traded at GBX 797, with a volume of 22,203,754 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PAG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 1,050 target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,035 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a report on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 price target on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a GBX 1,100 price objective on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 1,040.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAG

Paragon Banking Group Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 757.29 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 798.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 16.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.19.

Paragon Banking Group (LON:PAG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported GBX 52.10 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of £259.20 million during the quarter. Paragon Banking Group had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts anticipate that Paragon Banking Group PLC will post 104.0245566 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paragon Banking Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase 0 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Paragon Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Paragon is a specialist banking group. It offers a range of savings accounts and provide finance for landlords and small and medium-sized businesses (‘SMEs') and residential property developers in the UK. Founded in 1985 and listed on the London Stock Exchange, it is a FTSE-250 company. Headquartered in Solihull, it employs more than 1,400 people. Its operations are organised into two lending divisions and lending is funded largely by retail deposits.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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