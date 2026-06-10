Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.7692.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSKY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

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Key Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

Paramount Skydance Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Paramount Skydance has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Skydance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company's stock.

About Paramount Skydance

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

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