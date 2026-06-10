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Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Analysts

Written by MarketBeat
June 10, 2026
Paramount Skydance logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Analysts are bearish on Paramount Skydance, with the stock carrying an average rating of “Reduce” from 15 covering firms. Eight analysts rate it a sell, while the consensus 12-month price target is about $12.77.
  • Regulatory scrutiny is intensifying around Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition. Britain’s competition regulator has formally opened a review, and the article notes additional concerns in California and the EU that could complicate the deal.
  • The company continues to report mixed fundamentals despite beating quarterly EPS expectations with $0.23 versus $0.15 expected. Paramount Skydance also declared a $0.05 quarterly dividend, but the stock was recently down 1.4% and remains below its 200-day average.
  • Interested in Paramount Skydance? Here are five stocks we like better.

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Reduce" by the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.7692.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PSKY shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Paramount Skydance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

Read Our Latest Report on PSKY

Key Paramount Skydance News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paramount Skydance this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Paramount Skydance is reportedly looking for a business-side counterpart to CBS News editor Bari Weiss, which could signal continued restructuring and operational changes at the media unit. Reuters report on CBS News business counterpart search
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data showed no meaningful change in reported shares, offering little fresh signal for the stock’s near-term direction.
  • Negative Sentiment: Britain’s competition regulator formally opened its review of Paramount Skydance’s proposed Warner Bros. Discovery acquisition, adding another regulatory step that could slow or complicate the deal. Reuters report on UK formal review
  • Negative Sentiment: The UK investigation follows broader concerns that have intensified scrutiny of the merger, including possible legal challenges and worries about data and competition issues. Seeking Alpha report on UK investigation
  • Negative Sentiment: Paramount Skydance is also said to be offering concessions to California’s attorney general and may consider selling kids’ networks to ease EU antitrust concerns, highlighting growing regulatory risk around the transaction. Bloomberg report on concessions to California AG Yahoo Finance report on selling kids networks

Paramount Skydance Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:PSKY opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.58. Paramount Skydance has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $20.86.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter. Paramount Skydance had a positive return on equity of 4.58% and a negative net margin of 2.08%.During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Paramount Skydance will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Paramount Skydance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Paramount Skydance's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.09%.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Skydance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Kelleher Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Skydance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company's stock.

About Paramount Skydance

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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