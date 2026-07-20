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Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
July 20, 2026
Paramount Skydance logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • Paramount Skydance (PSKY) hit a new 52-week low on Monday, trading as low as $8.56 before last changing hands at $8.6150.
  • Analyst sentiment remains weak overall: the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” with a $12.00 average price target, and several firms have maintained sell or underweight calls.
  • The company recently posted better-than-expected quarterly earnings of $0.23 per share on $7.35 billion in revenue, while institutional investors continue to hold the majority of shares.
  • Five stocks we like better than Paramount Skydance.

Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.6150, with a volume of 3936807 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSKY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Arete Research reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Paramount Skydance from an "underweight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Paramount Skydance in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Paramount Skydance from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on PSKY

Paramount Skydance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.67.

Paramount Skydance (NASDAQ:PSKY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter. Paramount Skydance had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paramount Skydance Corporation will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSKY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Skydance by 10.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 318,400 shares of the company's stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Skydance during the second quarter valued at $2,062,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in Paramount Skydance by 6.1% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 89,782 shares of the company's stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. MTCO Ltd. increased its stake in Paramount Skydance by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. MTCO Ltd. now owns 7,650,000 shares of the company's stock worth $75,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Paramount Skydance by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,612 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paramount Skydance

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Skydance Media Group Nasdaq: PSKY is a media and entertainment company created through the proposed combination of Paramount Global’s filmed entertainment and streaming operations with Skydance Media, a privately held content studio. The combined business will encompass the development, production and distribution of feature films, television programming and digital content, drawing on a library of legacy Paramount Pictures franchises alongside Skydance’s blockbuster tentpoles and animation slate.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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