Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the financial services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s target price would suggest a potential downside of 12.78% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 12th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $13.18.

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Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4%

PK traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.90. The stock had a trading volume of 804,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,506,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock's 50 day moving average is $13.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.91. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $15.09.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.77 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 6.71%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. Park Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.740-1.900 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,604 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 293.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,181 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,844 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company's stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in luxury and upper-upscale hospitality properties. The company's primary business activity involves owning and leasing premier hotels and resorts across major urban and resort destinations. Through long-term management and franchise agreements with leading hotel operators, Park generates revenue from room nights, food and beverage offerings, meetings and events, and ancillary services.

Since its spin-off from Hilton Worldwide in January 2017, Park Hotels & Resorts has assembled a diversified portfolio of more than 60 properties.

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