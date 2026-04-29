Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 15th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

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Park-Ohio has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Park-Ohio has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Park-Ohio to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.6%.

Park-Ohio Trading Up 10.0%

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $29.52 on Wednesday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $29.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm's 50 day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.09 million, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.13.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.49%.The company had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. Research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Park-Ohio

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,944 shares in the company, valued at $660,397.44. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard W. Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total transaction of $64,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $533,200. This represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock worth $173,620 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Park-Ohio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 238.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 377.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,699 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,602 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,920 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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