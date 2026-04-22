Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.94 and traded as high as $27.00. Park-Ohio shares last traded at $26.20, with a volume of 21,716 shares trading hands.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Park-Ohio to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Park-Ohio from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Park-Ohio in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Park-Ohio from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $377.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.13. The business's 50-day moving average is $25.63 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $395.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $402.90 million. Park-Ohio had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 1.49%.Park-Ohio has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Park-Ohio's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Howard W. Iv Hanna sold 2,600 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $64,480.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 21,500 shares in the company, valued at $533,200. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 2,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total transaction of $49,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 26,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,397.44. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $173,620. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park-Ohio

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at about $1,079,000. Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park-Ohio in the third quarter valued at about $3,313,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,115,331 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $23,690,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Park-Ohio by 4.6% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 502,200 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 414,070 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company's stock.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp is a diversified industrial company that supplies engineered products and distribution services to a broad array of end markets. Through its two primary operating segments—Engineered Solutions and Supply Chain Solutions—the company delivers metal components, assemblies and value-added distribution tailored to energy, transportation, industrial and commercial applications.

The Engineered Solutions segment provides design, machining, fabrication and assembly of custom metal parts, including heat exchangers, welded assemblies, tubing products and precision-machined components.

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