Partners Group Private Equity Sells 329,921 Shares of Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Stock

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) major shareholder Partners Group Private Equity sold 329,921 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $9,435,740.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,651,322 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,227,809.20. The trade was a 16.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Partners Group Private Equity also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 21st, Partners Group Private Equity sold 449,960 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total transaction of $14,628,199.60.

On Thursday, May 7th, Partners Group Private Equity sold 747,178 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $23,506,219.88.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Partners Group Private Equity sold 542,119 shares of Life Time Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total transaction of $15,504,603.40.

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Life Time Group Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:LTH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. 1,568,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,432. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.14 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.55.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Life Time Group had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $788.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $787.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Life Time Group's revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Life Time Group currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $40.30.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Life Time Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LTH. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Time Group by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,380 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 31,762 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 70,855 shares of the company's stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 14,267 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 143.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,422,304 shares of the company's stock worth $73,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428,446 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Life Time Group in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 47.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 199,287 shares of the company's stock worth $6,018,000 after acquiring an additional 64,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company's stock.

Life Time Group Company Profile

Life Time Group NYSE: LTH is a premier operator of health, fitness and lifestyle centers across North America. The company's core business encompasses the development, ownership and management of premium athletic resorts that integrate state-of-the-art fitness facilities, group exercise studios, indoor and outdoor pools, running tracks, and spa and salon services. In addition to its brick-and-mortar clubs, Life Time offers a digital platform featuring on-demand and live-streamed workouts, personalized training programs and nutrition guidance, enabling members to pursue their wellness goals both at home and on the go.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Chanhassen, Minnesota, Life Time has grown from a single Minnesota health club into a network of more than 160 locations across the United States and Canada.

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