Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.03 and traded as low as C$12.85. Pason Systems shares last traded at C$13.13, with a volume of 170,214 shares changing hands.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSI shares. TD dropped their price objective on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TD Securities raised shares of Pason Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of C$14.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pason Systems

Pason Systems Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$13.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 11.31%.The firm had revenue of C$102.44 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.229765 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. Pason Systems's payout ratio is presently 86.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Celine Boston sold 13,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.46, for a total transaction of C$190,872.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,893 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$27,372.78. This trade represents a 87.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Also, insider Ryan Van Beurden sold 15,000 shares of Pason Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.49, for a total transaction of C$217,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 11,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$159,390. This trade represents a 57.69% decrease in their position. Insiders have sold a total of 57,210 shares of company stock valued at $831,411 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc is an oilfield specialist with fully integrated drilling data solutions. A host of products allow customers to collect, manage, report, and analyze drilling data for performance optimization and cost control. The electronic drilling recorder is the company's primary product, and provides a complete system of drilling data acquisition, data networking, drilling management tools, and reports at both the wellsite and customer office. Other product offerings include wellbore detection solutions, wellsite communications and bandwidth, wellbore gas analyzers, and software for data management.

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