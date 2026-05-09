Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report)'s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $81.92 and traded as high as $88.05. Pathward Financial shares last traded at $86.32, with a volume of 172,494 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Pathward Financial from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Pathward Financial in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $107.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $3.35. The business had revenue of $276.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.04 million. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 22.42%.Pathward Financial's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Pathward Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.550-9.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Pathward Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 2.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pathward Financial news, CEO Brett L. Pharr sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,468,377.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 78,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,347,142.68. This trade represents a 16.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $431,850.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,281 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,060,709.97. The trade was a 28.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,816 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 630 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 5,826 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 3,528 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial NASDAQ: CASH is a U.S.-based financial services company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Pathward Bank. The company provides a range of banking and payment solutions designed for consumers, small businesses, community banks and fintech partners. Core offerings include deposit accounts, consumer and commercial lending, debit and prepaid card programs, digital banking platforms and treasury management services.

Through its banking charter, Pathward Financial delivers customizable payment solutions, including prepaid cards, payroll cards and benefit disbursement programs.

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