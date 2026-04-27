Patrick Bowe Sells 2,407 Shares of Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) Director Patrick Bowe sold 2,407 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total value of $184,544.69. Following the transaction, the director owned 114,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,807,466.25. This represents a 2.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Andersons Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ANDE traded down $0.26 on Monday, reaching $75.68. 17,147 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,571. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $77.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $59.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.68.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. Andersons's dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Andersons

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Optima Capital LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Andersons by 33,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Andersons by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Andersons in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Andersons from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered Andersons from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a "buy" rating on shares of Andersons in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANDE

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

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