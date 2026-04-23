Patrick Industries (PATK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share and revenue of $1.0305 billion for the quarter. Investors may visit the the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $924.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.62 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 3.42%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect Patrick Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Trading Down 2.2%

NASDAQ:PATK opened at $101.37 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $117.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Patrick Industries has a 52-week low of $75.26 and a 52-week high of $148.50.

Patrick Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. Patrick Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.08%.

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In other Patrick Industries news, EVP Stacey L. Amundson sold 3,903 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $568,315.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 12,819 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,866,574.59. The trade was a 23.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Hugo E. Gonzalez sold 13,514 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.10, for a total transaction of $1,528,433.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 33,864 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,830,018.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 11,110 shares of company stock worth $1,289,895 and sold 20,121 shares worth $2,477,337. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 2,327.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 801 shares of the construction company's stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $155.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $140.00 price target (down from $157.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Patrick Industries from a "hold (c)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Truist Financial set a $126.00 price target on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $140.00 price target on Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $130.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PATK

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

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