Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Gap Down - Here's What Happened

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.49, but opened at $10.70. Patterson-UTI Energy shares last traded at $10.8350, with a volume of 923,526 shares.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $12.30.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Trading Down 6.2%

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 0.61.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 2.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy's payout ratio is currently -129.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Patterson-UTI Energy

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, CEO William Andrew Hendricks, Jr. sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $2,328,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,542,474 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $29,594,397.36. The trade was a 7.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Michael Holcomb sold 150,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $1,720,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 421,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,834,868.81. This trade represents a 26.25% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,007,844 shares of company stock worth $11,922,302. Insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTEN. Sourcerock Group LLC raised its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 13,803,775 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $81,856,000 after buying an additional 7,205,652 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 176.6% during the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 9,228,022 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $47,801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 110.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,559,219 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $64,517,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551,276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,320,544 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $50,839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,989,351 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $46,565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company's stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy provides a comprehensive suite of onshore contract drilling and pressure pumping services to exploration and production companies in North America. The company's core offerings include land-based drilling rigs, directional drilling, hydraulic fracturing services, downhole tool rental and well-servicing equipment. By integrating drilling and completion capabilities, Patterson-UTI Energy offers operators a streamlined solution designed to improve operational efficiency and well performance.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Patterson-UTI Energy traces its origins to its founding in 1978 and was later incorporated in Delaware in 1996.

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