Paul Christopher Baker Sells 116,860 Shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Stock

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) COO Paul Christopher Baker sold 116,860 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $461,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 480,005 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,896,019.75. This trade represents a 19.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Kopin Price Performance

Kopin stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.93. The company's stock had a trading volume of 11,286,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,851,627. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.67. Kopin Corporation has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.62 million, a P/E ratio of 393.39 and a beta of 2.73.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Kopin had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 6.63%.The firm had revenue of $8.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kopin Corporation will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Kopin

Here are the key news stories impacting Kopin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Won a $3.2M Sentinel FPV drone goggle order, a near-term revenue and backlog boost that likely triggered the stock move higher. Kopin Is Up After Winning $3.2M Order

Won a $3.2M Sentinel FPV drone goggle order, a near-term revenue and backlog boost that likely triggered the stock move higher. Positive Sentiment: Jones Trading initiated coverage with a buy recommendation — new sell‑side support can draw investor attention and improve liquidity/valuation perception. Jones Trading Initiates Coverage

Jones Trading initiated coverage with a buy recommendation — new sell‑side support can draw investor attention and improve liquidity/valuation perception. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded Kopin from "Hold" to "Strong-Buy", reinforcing the bullish analyst tone and likely contributing to buying interest. Zacks Upgrade

Zacks upgraded Kopin from "Hold" to "Strong-Buy", reinforcing the bullish analyst tone and likely contributing to buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Announced a MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology collaboration (with Fabric.AI) aimed at AI infrastructure — positions Kopin in higher-margin, strategic AI hardware supply chains if development/commercialization succeeds. MicroLED Optical Interconnect Announcement

Announced a MicroLED-based optical interconnect technology collaboration (with Fabric.AI) aimed at AI infrastructure — positions Kopin in higher-margin, strategic AI hardware supply chains if development/commercialization succeeds. Neutral Sentiment: Unusual options activity: ~70,731 call options traded (a ~2,015% jump versus typical daily call volume), indicating elevated speculative/hedged bullish positioning but not a guaranteed directional signal. (Market activity report)

Unusual options activity: ~70,731 call options traded (a ~2,015% jump versus typical daily call volume), indicating elevated speculative/hedged bullish positioning but not a guaranteed directional signal. (Market activity report) Neutral Sentiment: Partner/industry moves (StableX/Fabric.AI alliances) mention Kopin in AI/chip ecosystem shifts — potentially important long term but uncertain timing and revenue impact. StableX / Kopin Alliance

Partner/industry moves (StableX/Fabric.AI alliances) mention Kopin in AI/chip ecosystem shifts — potentially important long term but uncertain timing and revenue impact. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarterly revenue missed expectations ($8.37M actual vs. ~$12.98M est.), and analysts still model a small FY loss — fundamentals and sales execution remain risks if new wins don't scale. (Earnings release/summary)

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KOPN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JonesTrading initiated coverage on Kopin in a research note on Monday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Kopin from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Kopin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Kopin from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kopin

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Kopin by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,119,885 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 7,687,358 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kopin by 11.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,376,264 shares of the company's stock valued at $22,784,000 after acquiring an additional 945,662 shares in the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $16,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kopin by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,306,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,080,000 after acquiring an additional 544,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Kopin by 30.3% during the third quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,860,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile

Kopin Corporation NASDAQ: KOPN is a technology company specializing in the development and manufacture of high-resolution microdisplays and optical components for wearable electronics. Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, Kopin designs both liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) and organic light-emitting diode (OLED) microdisplays, as well as complete display engines and optical modules tailored for use in augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR), industrial, medical, and defense applications.

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