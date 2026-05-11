Paul Paradis Sells 25,439 Shares of Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL) Stock

Sezzle Inc. (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) Director Paul Paradis sold 25,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $2,627,848.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 449,956 shares in the company, valued at $46,480,454.80. This represents a 5.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Paul Paradis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Paul Paradis sold 193 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $19,354.04.

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Paul Paradis sold 5,257 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.38, for a total value of $375,244.66.

On Thursday, February 26th, Paul Paradis sold 26,400 shares of Sezzle stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,156,616.00.

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Sezzle Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEZL traded up $4.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $101.11. The stock had a trading volume of 607,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 792,541. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 6.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.20. Sezzle Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $186.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Sezzle (NASDAQ:SEZL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $135.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.74 million. Sezzle had a return on equity of 87.46% and a net margin of 30.83%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Sezzle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.100-5.100 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sezzle Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sezzle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Sezzle by 24.1% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sezzle by 35.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 795 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 859 shares of the company's stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Sezzle by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 490 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Sezzle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,172 shares of the company's stock worth $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.02% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Sezzle from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Sezzle from $94.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Research cut Sezzle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Sezzle in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Sezzle from $85.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sezzle

About Sezzle

Sezzle Inc is a financial technology company specializing in buy now, pay later (BNPL) services that enable consumers to split purchases into interest-free installment payments. By integrating its platform with e-commerce merchants, Sezzle provides shoppers with flexible payment options at checkout while merchants benefit from increased conversion rates and average order values. The company's technology is designed to offer a seamless user experience, with instant approval decisions and no hidden fees, positions it as a consumer-friendly alternative to traditional credit products.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Sezzle completed its initial public offering on the Nasdaq under the ticker SEZL.

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