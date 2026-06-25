Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Argus upgraded shares of Paychex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.40.

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Paychex Stock Down 1.7%

PAYX stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Paychex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Further Reading

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