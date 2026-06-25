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Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stock Price Expected to Rise, JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
June 25, 2026
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Key Points

  • JPMorgan raised its price target on Paychex to $105 from $100, though it kept an underweight rating. The new target implies about 9% upside from the prior close.
  • Paychex reported better-than-expected Q4 results, with EPS of $1.32 versus $1.31 expected and revenue of $1.61 billion versus $1.60 billion expected. Revenue also rose 12.5% year over year.
  • Despite the earnings beat, investors remain cautious because Paychex’s fiscal 2027 guidance calls for slower growth, with revenue up about 5% to 6% and EPS up 7% to 9%. Analysts currently see the stock as a Hold overall, with a consensus target near $105.40.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage presently has an "underweight" rating on the business services provider's stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.03% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PAYX. Argus upgraded shares of Paychex to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Paychex from $116.00 to $95.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Stephens cut their price objective on Paychex from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Paychex from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.40.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYX

Paychex Stock Down 1.7%

PAYX stock opened at $96.30 on Thursday. Paychex has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $148.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $34.50 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.84.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 48.52%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Paychex has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.900-6.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 83.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Paychex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Paychex this week:

Paychex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, founded in 1971 by B. Thomas "Tom" Golisano and headquartered in Rochester, New York, is a provider of payroll, human resources, and benefits outsourcing solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses. The company's core services include payroll processing and tax filing, employee benefits administration, retirement services, and workers' compensation administration, designed to simplify back-office operations and help clients comply with regulatory and tax requirements.

Paychex offers an integrated technology platform, marketed under the Paychex Flex brand, which delivers cloud-based payroll, HR, time and attendance, and reporting tools.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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