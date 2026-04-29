Paycom Software (PAYC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Paycom Software to post earnings of $2.93 per share and revenue of $565.0830 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.79 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The company's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Paycom Software to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Paycom Software Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Paycom Software stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $104.90 and a 12-month high of $267.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.67.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Paycom Software's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 190.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 154 shares of the software maker's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the software maker's stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PAYC. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $210.00 to $183.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $168.79.

View Our Latest Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc NYSE: PAYC is a cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software provider that delivers an end-to-end solution for human resources, payroll, talent acquisition, time and labor management, and talent management. Its single-database platform enables organizations to process payroll, track time, administer benefits, and manage recruiting and employee development through a unified system. Paycom's software is designed to streamline administrative tasks, improve data accuracy, and provide real-time reporting and analytics to support strategic HR decisions.

The company's core offerings include payroll processing with built-in tax compliance, employee self-service functionality, automated time tracking, and customizable talent acquisition tools that allow employers to create and post job requisitions, screen candidates, and conduct onboarding electronically.

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