Paymentus (PAY) Projected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Paymentus to announce earnings of $0.20 per share and revenue of $345.4430 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 3, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Paymentus (NYSE:PAY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $335.45 million. Paymentus had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 5.78%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Paymentus to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Paymentus alerts: Sign Up

Paymentus Price Performance

Paymentus stock opened at $28.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.67. Paymentus has a 12 month low of $20.11 and a 12 month high of $39.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PAY. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Paymentus from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Paymentus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Paymentus from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Paymentus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paymentus

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paymentus during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Paymentus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Paymentus in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Mangrove Partners IM LLC bought a new stake in Paymentus in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paymentus

Paymentus is a U.S.-based financial technology company that specializes in cloud-native bill payment and presentment solutions. Its platform enables businesses and government entities to manage the entire payment lifecycle, from electronic bill presentment and real-time payment processing to reconciliation and reporting. Through web portals, mobile applications, interactive voice response (IVR) systems and in-person channels, Paymentus helps clients streamline accounts receivable operations, enhance customer engagement and reduce operational costs.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Paymentus has built a modular suite of services that can be tailored to the needs of various industries.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Paymentus, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Paymentus wasn't on the list.

While Paymentus currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here