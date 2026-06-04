PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Frank Keller Sells 4,612 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $196,194.48. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,260.18. This trade represents a 9.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Frank Keller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 29th, Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72.

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PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.75. 11,230,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.46 and a twelve month high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DV Trading LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1,571.6% during the 1st quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $3,887,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 2,112.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus lowered their target price on PayPal from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PayPal from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PYPL

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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