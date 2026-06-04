PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Insider Suzan Kereere Sells 3,379 Shares

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 30,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,762.57. The trade was a 9.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.75. 11,230,177 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,921,891. The firm has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.34. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.80. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.46 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.The business's revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.51%.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DV Trading LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 1,571.6% during the first quarter. DV Trading LLC now owns 34,719 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 32,642 shares during the last quarter. First Nebraska Trust Co bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $3,887,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 2,112.0% during the first quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Summitry LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PYPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. HSBC lowered PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on PayPal from $41.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on PayPal from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.85.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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