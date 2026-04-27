PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Down 1.4% - What's Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $49.40 and last traded at $49.77. 7,965,902 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,487,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.48.

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Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Raymond James Financial restated a "market perform" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered PayPal from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price target on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.55.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

PayPal Stock Down 1.4%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.01. The company has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 51,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,376,927 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,276,205,000 after buying an additional 5,534,462 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.3% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,953,803 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,874,637,000 after buying an additional 636,441 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $949,758,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,215,792 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $713,158,000 after buying an additional 1,083,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,803,241 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $513,966,000 after buying an additional 625,705 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Further Reading

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