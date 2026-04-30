PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 1.6% on Insider Selling

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report)'s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $49.42 and last traded at $50.14. Approximately 12,427,712 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 21,163,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.94.

Specifically, insider Frank Keller sold 10,732 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $536,170.72. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,687.32. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $66,128.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. This trade represents a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Get PayPal alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Compass Point upgraded PayPal from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PayPal

Key PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Management announced a strategic reorganization that creates three operating units and makes Venmo a standalone reporting segment — a move designed to increase transparency, accelerate decision‑making and unlock value (including potential partnerships or a sale). This is being viewed as a structural positive for long‑term value realization. PayPal Announces Strategic Reorganization

Management announced a strategic reorganization that creates three operating units and makes Venmo a standalone reporting segment — a move designed to increase transparency, accelerate decision‑making and unlock value (including potential partnerships or a sale). This is being viewed as a structural positive for long‑term value realization. Positive Sentiment: Market reports tied to the restructuring specifically noting Venmo as a standalone unit lifted sentiment briefly because Venmo (near 100M users) is seen as PayPal’s most acquirable and highest‑growth asset. PayPal gains on Venmo standalone report

Market reports tied to the restructuring specifically noting Venmo as a standalone unit lifted sentiment briefly because Venmo (near 100M users) is seen as PayPal’s most acquirable and highest‑growth asset. Positive Sentiment: Commercial partnerships continue: BigCommerce is integrating PayPal’s Store Sync (AI‑enabled commerce/connectivity), supporting merchant adoption of PayPal checkout tools and product discovery — a potential driver of merchant revenue over time. Commerce Announces Integration of PayPal’s Store Sync

Commercial partnerships continue: BigCommerce is integrating PayPal’s Store Sync (AI‑enabled commerce/connectivity), supporting merchant adoption of PayPal checkout tools and product discovery — a potential driver of merchant revenue over time. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are awaiting detailed Q1 metrics — a “countdown” to Q1 earnings piece highlights that analysts are focused not just on top/bottom line but on user engagement, TPV, margins and Venmo monetization; results and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move. Countdown to PayPal Q1 Earnings

Investors are awaiting detailed Q1 metrics — a “countdown” to Q1 earnings piece highlights that analysts are focused not just on top/bottom line but on user engagement, TPV, margins and Venmo monetization; results and guidance will likely drive the next leg of the move. Neutral Sentiment: Official PR and multiple outlets (WSJ/Reuters/CNBC) detail the reorg and leadership shifts; transparency is improving but timeline and KPIs for the new structure remain unclear. WSJ: PayPal to Reorganize

Official PR and multiple outlets (WSJ/Reuters/CNBC) detail the reorg and leadership shifts; transparency is improving but timeline and KPIs for the new structure remain unclear. Negative Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains cautious: several coverage notes flag PayPal’s year‑to‑date underperformance and emphasize execution risk — investors may be trimming positions until Q1 results show improved momentum. Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting PYPL Will Climb or Sink?

Analyst sentiment remains cautious: several coverage notes flag PayPal’s year‑to‑date underperformance and emphasize execution risk — investors may be trimming positions until Q1 results show improved momentum. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term earnings/earnings‑quality concerns persist after recent quarters where PayPal missed or underwhelmed on revenue/metrics; until the new operating model shows clearer results, that uncertainty can pressure the stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.06). PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is currently 10.35%.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maia Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.5% in the third quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.9% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 56,934 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 2.0% in the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,185 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 0.7% in the third quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,043 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PayPal, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PayPal wasn't on the list.

While PayPal currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here