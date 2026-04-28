PayPal (PYPL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect PayPal to post earnings of $1.29 per share and revenue of $8.0531 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 15.77%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PayPal to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PayPal Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of PYPL opened at $50.41 on Tuesday. PayPal has a 1-year low of $38.46 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The company has a market capitalization of $45.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.83.

PayPal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.35%.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 2,208 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total value of $98,763.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 1,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,992.20. The trade was a 65.95% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Frank Keller sold 29,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total value of $1,361,317.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 51,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,373,113.34. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,608 shares of company stock worth $3,831,535. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of PayPal by 15,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 460 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Kelleher Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Strive Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

More PayPal News

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: PayPal launched PayPal Ads ID — a deterministic, commerce‑based advertising identifier that uses verified PayPal and Venmo purchase/account data to improve audience targeting and measurement. This creates a new monetization use case for PayPal’s transaction data (addressable ad dollars, measurement services, and potential higher take rates if advertisers adopt it). PayPal Ads ID Debut Raises New Questions For Valuation And Earnings Outlook

PayPal launched PayPal Ads ID — a deterministic, commerce‑based advertising identifier that uses verified PayPal and Venmo purchase/account data to improve audience targeting and measurement. This creates a new monetization use case for PayPal’s transaction data (addressable ad dollars, measurement services, and potential higher take rates if advertisers adopt it). Positive Sentiment: Company release/industry coverage confirms PayPal is making Ads ID available to ad‑tech partners and positioning it as a commerce‑grade alternative to probabilistic identity solutions — a potential fast path to ad revenue if partners integrate quickly. PayPal Brings New Commerce-Grade Identity Solution to Advertising Industry

Company release/industry coverage confirms PayPal is making Ads ID available to ad‑tech partners and positioning it as a commerce‑grade alternative to probabilistic identity solutions — a potential fast path to ad revenue if partners integrate quickly. Neutral Sentiment: Market/analyst pieces note that PYPL is down materially over recent months (~31.4% in 6 months) and debate “buy the dip” vs. “sell” — these stories highlight that Ads ID is strategic but that recovery depends on execution (ad adoption, Venmo growth, PYUSD rollout) and macro/cyclic factors. PYPL Shares Slide 31.4% in 6 Months: Should You Buy the Dip or Sell?

Market/analyst pieces note that PYPL is down materially over recent months (~31.4% in 6 months) and debate “buy the dip” vs. “sell” — these stories highlight that Ads ID is strategic but that recovery depends on execution (ad adoption, Venmo growth, PYUSD rollout) and macro/cyclic factors. Negative Sentiment: Proposed legislation (H.R. 8395, Payments Access and Consumer Efficiency Act of 2026) would impose registration, reserve and capital/liquidity rules and expanded oversight for payment providers — potential compliance costs, operational constraints and slower product rollout if enacted. New Bill: Representative Young Kim introduces H.R. 8395: Payments Access and Consumer Efficiency Act of 2026

Proposed legislation (H.R. 8395, Payments Access and Consumer Efficiency Act of 2026) would impose registration, reserve and capital/liquidity rules and expanded oversight for payment providers — potential compliance costs, operational constraints and slower product rollout if enacted. Negative Sentiment: Recent fundamentals remain a near‑term headwind: the company’s Feb. quarter missed consensus on EPS and revenue (EPS and revenue slightly below expectations), leaving investors focused on execution and near‑term growth levers rather than immediate margin expansion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Dbs Bank raised shares of PayPal to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on PayPal from $50.00 to $34.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on PayPal from $91.00 to $59.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird set a $52.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on PayPal from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.55.

Get Our Latest Report on PYPL

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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