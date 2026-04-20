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PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Should You Sell?

Written by MarketBeat
April 20, 2026
PayPay logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • PayPay shares fell 4.4% to $20.65 on Monday, trading as low as $20.52 on very light volume of ~303,606 shares (an 89% drop from average session volume).
  • Several major firms recently initiated coverage (JPMorgan: Overweight $25; Deutsche Bank: Hold $20; Morgan Stanley: Equal Weight $24; Citi: Neutral $23), and the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" with a consensus price target of $25.73.
  • In its most recent quarter PayPay reported $0.18 EPS and revenue of $636.46 million.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Shares of PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.6450. 303,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,753,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PayPay in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised PayPay to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYP

PayPay Stock Performance

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter.

About PayPay

(Get Free Report)

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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