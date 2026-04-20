PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP) Stock Price Down 4.4% - Should You Sell?

Shares of PayPay Corporation (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) traded down 4.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.52 and last traded at $20.6450. 303,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 2,753,598 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PAYP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on PayPay in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised PayPay to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on PayPay in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $25.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYP

PayPay Stock Performance

PayPay (NASDAQ:PAYP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The fintech company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $636.46 million during the quarter.

About PayPay

As Japan's leading financial technology company, we are dedicated to our goal of becoming a digital finance platform for all. We strive to empower the everyday lives of users and businesses by transforming their smartphones into a comprehensive, easy-to-use, and accessible financial platform that centralizes and simplifies numerous daily activities for ultimate convenience. Through a seamless ecosystem of payment, financial and everyday services, we have served as a game-changer in driving the shift to a cashless and digitally empowered economy.

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