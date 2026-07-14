PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $5,452,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,712,128 shares in the company, valued at $856,625,218.56. The trade was a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 9th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 270,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $14,358,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 380,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total transaction of $19,870,200.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total transaction of $9,828,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $9,388,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 280,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $13,062,000.00.

On Monday, June 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $26,425,200.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $8,558,000.00.

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total transaction of $9,587,600.00.

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PBF Energy Stock Performance

Shares of PBF stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.82. 3,839,766 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,378,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 0.11. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $61.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.53) earnings per share. PBF Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. PBF Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of PBF Energy in a research report on Friday, April 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Zacks Research cut shares of PBF Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $37.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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