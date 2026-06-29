PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Sells 200,000 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $8,558,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 17,712,128 shares in the company, valued at $757,901,957.12. This represents a 1.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 25th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 205,570 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $8,635,995.70.

On Friday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 100,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $4,317,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $9,587,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 31,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $1,350,360.00.

On Monday, May 4th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $8,974,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 220,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $10,100,200.00.

On Thursday, April 30th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 3,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $133,230.00.

On Wednesday, April 29th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 362,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $15,747,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 70,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $3,297,000.00.

On Monday, April 6th, Control Empresarial De Capital sold 130,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $6,003,400.00.

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PBF Energy Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NYSE PBF traded up $3.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $46.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,424,251. PBF Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.24 and a 12-month high of $52.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business's 50-day moving average is $40.99 and its 200 day moving average is $37.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.12.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.32 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($3.53) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. PBF Energy's payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Institutional Trading of PBF Energy

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Next Level Private LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 66,660 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 5.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PBF. Zacks Research downgraded shares of PBF Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PBF Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $36.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PBF

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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