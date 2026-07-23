PBF Energy (PBF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.69 per share and revenue of $9.5352 billion for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.09). PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.46%.The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.53) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PBF Energy to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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PBF Energy Trading Down 2.6%

PBF stock opened at $64.31 on Thursday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $21.24 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day moving average is $41.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. PBF Energy's payout ratio is currently 29.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 570,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $26,425,200.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 17,142,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $794,709,054.08. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 3,541,570 shares of company stock valued at $165,787,386 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 261.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 204.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 4,868.4% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,832 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank upped their price target on PBF Energy from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of PBF Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of PBF Energy in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $42.23.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PBF Energy

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc is an independent petroleum refiner organized in 2008 and headquartered in Parsippany, New Jersey. The company began trading on the New York Stock Exchange in July 2012 under the ticker symbol PBF. Since its formation, PBF Energy has grown through acquisitions and operational optimization, positioning itself as a leading supplier of refined petroleum products in the United States.

The company owns and operates five refineries located along the U.S. Gulf Coast, East Coast and in the Pacific Northwest, with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 900,000 barrels per day.

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