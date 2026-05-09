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Pcm Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCM)

Written by MarketBeat
May 9, 2026
Pcm Fund logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Pcm Fund announced a monthly dividend of $0.0642 per share, with stockholders of record on May 11 set to be paid on June 1.
  • The dividend implies an annualized yield of about 13.0%, and the ex-dividend date is also May 11.
  • Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $5.94, trading near the middle of its 12-month range of $5.52 to $6.76.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pcm Fund.

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

Pcm Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $5.94 on Friday. Pcm Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pcm Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pcm Fund by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,786 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pcm Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company's stock.

About Pcm Fund

(Get Free Report)

PCM Fund, Inc NYSE: PCM is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund's investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

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Dividend History for Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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