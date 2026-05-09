Pcm Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:PCM)

Pcm Fund (NYSE:PCM - Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.0642 per share by the investment management company on Monday, June 1st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

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Pcm Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $5.94 on Friday. Pcm Fund has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The company's 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCM. Arlington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Pcm Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,849,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Pcm Fund by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 289,786 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 72,482 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Pcm Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 13,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Pcm Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 10.26% of the company's stock.

About Pcm Fund

PCM Fund, Inc NYSE: PCM is a diversified, closed-end management investment company incorporated in the United States. Since its inception in 1989, the Fund has sought to deliver a high level of current income and pursue capital preservation. Shares of PCM Fund trade on the New York Stock Exchange, offering investors access to a professionally managed portfolio of fixed income securities through a single, publicly traded vehicle.

The Fund's investment strategy focuses on mortgage-related securities, with a core allocation to agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) issued or guaranteed by U.S.

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