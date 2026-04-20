PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $47.00. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. PDF Solutions traded as high as $45.00 and last traded at $44.8350, with a volume of 45800 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.97.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of PDF Solutions from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PDF Solutions presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $43.50.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.0% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,237 shares of the technology company's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 138.9% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 951 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 4.5% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,447 shares of the technology company's stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,399 shares of the technology company's stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company's stock.

PDF Solutions Price Performance

The company's fifty day moving average is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average is $30.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,241.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $62.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $61.95 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

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