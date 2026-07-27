PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Stock Price Down 7.5% - What's Next?

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report)'s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $48.36 and last traded at $47.1630. Approximately 41,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 549,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.98.

Get PDF Solutions alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

PDFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of PDF Solutions from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDF Solutions

PDF Solutions Stock Down 8.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.21 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.06.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.71 million. PDF Solutions had a return on equity of 6.48% and a net margin of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDF Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 171.9% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,380,739 shares of the technology company's stock worth $97,743,000 after purchasing an additional 873,002 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,481 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,757,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,279,630 shares of the technology company's stock worth $41,857,000 after buying an additional 109,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in PDF Solutions by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,151,576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,854,000 after buying an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Management LLC lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Samjo Management LLC now owns 1,151,019 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDF Solutions Company Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc, headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a technology company that provides data-driven solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Founded in 1991, the company specializes in software and services designed to improve yield, productivity and profitability for semiconductor fabricators. Over its history, PDF Solutions has positioned itself as a partner to foundries, integrated device manufacturers (IDMs), assembly and test operations, offering tailored data analytics and engineering expertise.

The company's flagship offering, the Exensio platform, aggregates and analyzes data from process equipment, metrology and inspection systems to identify yield-limiting defects and process excursions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider PDF Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and PDF Solutions wasn't on the list.

While PDF Solutions currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here