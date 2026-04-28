Peabody Energy (BTU) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share and revenue of $1.0218 billion for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, May 5, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The coal producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Peabody Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Peabody Energy alerts: Sign Up

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of BTU opened at $27.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.25 and a beta of 0.63. Peabody Energy has a 1-year low of $12.19 and a 1-year high of $41.14. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 23rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Peabody Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -66.67%.

Insider Activity at Peabody Energy

In other news, COO Darren Ronald Yeates sold 13,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $505,668.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 113,440 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,129,216. This represents a 10.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $28,092,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Peabody Energy by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,208,031 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $123,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,531 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Peabody Energy by 308.5% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 607,336 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $18,038,000 after purchasing an additional 898,635 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Peabody Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,151,000. Finally, Forest Avenue Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 1,174,262 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $34,876,000 after purchasing an additional 455,962 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BTU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Peabody Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley Financial dropped their price objective on Peabody Energy from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $38.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Peabody Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Peabody Energy wasn't on the list.

While Peabody Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here