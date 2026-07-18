Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Peabody Energy Corporation (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of "Hold" by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.1250.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BTU. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. B. Riley Financial cut shares of Peabody Energy from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Peabody Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $30.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

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Peabody Energy Price Performance

Peabody Energy stock opened at $22.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67 and a beta of 0.38. Peabody Energy has a one year low of $14.25 and a one year high of $41.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.05.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The coal producer reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.40). Peabody Energy had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $973.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Peabody Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Peabody Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Peabody Energy's payout ratio is presently -30.30%.

Key Headlines Impacting Peabody Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Peabody Energy this week:

Negative Sentiment: Multiple law firms, including Hagens Berman, BFA Law, Rosen, Pomerantz, and others, announced or reminded investors about a securities class action lawsuit against Peabody Energy related to alleged disclosure problems tied to Centurion operations. Article Title

Multiple law firms, including Hagens Berman, BFA Law, Rosen, Pomerantz, and others, announced or reminded investors about a securities class action lawsuit against Peabody Energy related to alleged disclosure problems tied to Centurion operations. Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit focuses on purchases made between October 14, 2024 and May 4, 2026, with an August 24, 2026 deadline to seek lead plaintiff status, increasing legal uncertainty for shareholders. Article Title

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peabody Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Peabody Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 104.3% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the coal producer's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 1,513.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the coal producer's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation is one of the world's largest private-sector coal companies, engaged primarily in the production and sale of metallurgical and thermal coal. The company's operations span surface and underground mines, serving utilities, steel mills and other industrial customers that rely on coal as an essential component in power generation and steelmaking. Peabody's product portfolio includes high-energy thermal coal for electricity generation and low-volatile metallurgical coal used in steel production, reflecting its diverse end-market reach.

Founded in 1883, Peabody Energy has grown from a regional mining concern into a global energy supplier.

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