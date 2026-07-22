Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" by Brokerages

Pearson, PLC (NYSE:PSO - Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of "Hold" by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

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Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen cut Pearson from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pearson from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PSO

Institutional Trading of Pearson

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Pearson by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Pearson by 77.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,176 shares of the company's stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 9,275 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Pearson by 30.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,350 shares of the company's stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Pearson by 86.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Pearson by 16.8% in the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 512,854 shares of the company's stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 73,788 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company's stock.

Pearson Stock Down 1.0%

PSO stock opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Pearson has a one year low of $12.02 and a one year high of $17.66. The company's 50 day moving average price is $15.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

About Pearson

Pearson plc is a global education company headquartered in London, England, with significant operations in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. Tracing its roots back to 1844, Pearson evolved from its early beginnings into one of the world's leading providers of educational content, digital learning tools, and assessment services. The company's American subsidiary trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PSO.

Pearson's core business encompasses a broad portfolio of products and services for learners, educators, and institutions.

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