Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Releases Q2 2026 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.580-0.620 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get PEB alerts: Sign Up

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.11. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,720,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,333,738. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $8.69 and a 1 year high of $14.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.93.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $345.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.26 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 5.18%.Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.580-0.620 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust's payout ratio is currently -4.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $15.00 price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.58.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 9,346 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust NYSE: PEB is a real estate investment trust specializing in premium, high-barrier-to-entry hotel properties in gateway markets across the United States. Established in 2009, PEB focuses on lifestyle-oriented lodging assets that cater to business and leisure travelers seeking elevated experiences. The company's investment strategy emphasizes select-service and full-service hotels with established brands and prime urban or resort locations.

PEB's portfolio comprises more than 30 properties in major metropolitan areas including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, Miami and San Francisco.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Pebblebrook Hotel Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Pebblebrook Hotel Trust wasn't on the list.

While Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here