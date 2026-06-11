Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $31.97 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 61490 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

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More Pegasystems News

Here are the key news stories impacting Pegasystems this week:

Positive Sentiment: DA Davidson reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $55 price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

DA Davidson reaffirmed a rating and set a price target, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Citizens JMP reaffirmed Market Outperform with a $58 target, while Rosenblatt also reiterated Buy with a $58 target, suggesting analysts still see recovery potential. Benzinga

Citizens JMP reaffirmed with a target, while Rosenblatt also reiterated with a target, suggesting analysts still see recovery potential. Positive Sentiment: Pegasystems and AWS announced an alliance focused on legacy code conversion and business transformation, which could support future enterprise demand and AI-driven sales opportunities. CRN

Pegasystems and AWS announced an alliance focused on and business transformation, which could support future enterprise demand and AI-driven sales opportunities. Positive Sentiment: The company’s new AI product launches at PegaWorld are drawing investor attention as a possible growth catalyst, helping offset some of the recent weakness. Yahoo Finance

The company’s new AI product launches at PegaWorld are drawing investor attention as a possible growth catalyst, helping offset some of the recent weakness. Neutral Sentiment: CEO Alan Trefler’s comments criticizing some LLM providers reinforce Pegasystems’ AI positioning, but the article appears more thematic than a direct financial catalyst. Diginomica

CEO Alan Trefler’s comments criticizing some LLM providers reinforce Pegasystems’ AI positioning, but the article appears more thematic than a direct financial catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Recent market commentary notes PEGA fell sharply and remains well below estimated fair value, reflecting ongoing investor concern about valuation and the stock’s weak trend. GuruFocus

Recent market commentary notes PEGA fell sharply and remains well below estimated fair value, reflecting ongoing investor concern about valuation and the stock’s weak trend. Negative Sentiment: The stock has also been hit by a broader year-to-date decline, which can weigh on sentiment despite upbeat analyst calls.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEGA shares. Wedbush restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.30.

View Our Latest Analysis on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.3%

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.87.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $429.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $473.24 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Pegasystems's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Pegasystems's dividend payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pegasystems news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $42,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,291.20. The trade was a 22.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 7,594 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $329,503.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 111,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,834,904.31. The trade was a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $577,764 over the last three months. 48.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 236.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,037,552 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $217,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836,733 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Pegasystems by 255.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,907,677 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $157,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,375 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 357.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,586,793 shares of the technology company's stock worth $91,241,000 after buying an additional 1,239,998 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,817,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,111,736 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $63,925,000 after buying an additional 812,634 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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