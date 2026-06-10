Pegasystems' (PEGA) "Buy" Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating restated by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the technology company's stock. DA Davidson's target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.01% from the stock's previous close.

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A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Zacks Research cut shares of Pegasystems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citizens Jmp restated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Pegasystems from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $63.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PEGA

Pegasystems Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of PEGA traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.54. 231,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,192,112. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $68.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $429.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.24 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Pegasystems's revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pegasystems will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pegasystems

In related news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.99, for a total value of $27,742.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,144 shares in the company, valued at $79,306.56. This represents a 25.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 4,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total transaction of $151,575.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 107,070 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,570,784.50. This trade represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 14,639 shares of company stock valued at $577,764 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 48.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Pegasystems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEGA. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pegasystems by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 55.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 628,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,732,000 after purchasing an additional 224,506 shares during the last quarter. Bull Harbor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth approximately $254,000. Amundi raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 18.5% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 47,259 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 23.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,743 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 20,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.89% of the company's stock.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc is a software company specializing in customer engagement and digital process automation solutions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Pegasystems develops enterprise applications designed to help organizations streamline operations, manage customer interactions and automate complex workflows. Its platform supports a wide range of use cases, from sales and marketing optimization to case management and robotic process automation.

The core of Pegasystems' offering is the Pega Platform, a low-code development environment that enables businesses to build and deploy applications with minimal hand-coding.

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