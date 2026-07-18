Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 21st. TD Securities reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PBA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 17.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 23,418 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company's stock.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Up 0.6%

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $51.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Pembina Pipeline has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $51.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA - Get Free Report) TSE: PPL last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Pembina Pipeline's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline's previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.7%. Pembina Pipeline's dividend payout ratio is currently 110.94%.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation NYSE: PBA is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company's asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

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