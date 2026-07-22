PennyMac Financial Services (PFSI) Projected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) will likely be posting its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29th. Analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post earnings of $2.25 per share and revenue of $581.7160 million for the quarter. Parties are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.22 by ($0.03). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 23.47%.The business had revenue of $544.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect PennyMac Financial Services to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PennyMac Financial Services Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE PFSI opened at $84.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.44. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12 month low of $77.67 and a 12 month high of $160.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.72 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. PennyMac Financial Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other news, CAO Gregory L. Hendry sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $240,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 48,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,175.28. This trade represents a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 2,925 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $255,937.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 210,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,429,687.50. The trade was a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,470 over the last three months. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,569,184 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $206,881,000 after purchasing an additional 106,088 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 570,210 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,816,000 after buying an additional 31,743 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 400,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $39,935,000 after buying an additional 121,382 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 1,148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 310,919 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,517,000 after buying an additional 286,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 145.1% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 286,123 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $28,509,000 after buying an additional 169,395 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays downgraded PennyMac Financial Services from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Research lowered PennyMac Financial Services from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $150.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.62.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PennyMac Financial Services

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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