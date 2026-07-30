PennyMac Financial Services Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

PennyMac Financial Services NYSE: PFSI reported second-quarter net income of $22 million, or $0.41 per diluted share, as interest-rate volatility produced non-cash mortgage servicing rights valuation headwinds and reduced mortgage origination demand.

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Adjusted net income was $74 million, or $1.39 per share, representing a 7% annualized adjusted return on equity, compared with a 2% annualized return on equity on a GAAP basis. Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Spector said the company’s operational execution remained solid, but results fell short of expectations as rates increased during the quarter.

The difference between GAAP and adjusted earnings included $77 million of fair-value declines on mortgage servicing rights, net of hedges and costs, according to Chief Financial Officer Dan Perotti. The adjusted calculation also reflected a $9 million valuation gain related to PennyMac’s minority interest in Vesta and $1 million of expenses associated with the planned acquisition of Cenlar’s subservicing business.

The board declared a quarterly common-stock dividend of $0.30 per share.

Cost reductions and return outlook

PennyMac said it took targeted actions in July to reduce its production footprint and staffing levels in response to a smaller projected origination market. The moves are expected to generate approximately $60 million in annualized cost savings, with benefits beginning in the third quarter.

Spector said technology investments in artificial intelligence, automation and the company’s loan origination platform are intended to enable expense reductions without reducing capacity when mortgage demand recovers. PennyMac expects adjusted returns on equity to remain in the high single digits through 2026, with a path to mid-teens returns by the end of 2027 at current rate levels.

“If rates were to decline, that would accelerate just getting there faster,” Spector said during the question-and-answer session.

The company continues to view high-teens to low-20s returns on equity as its longer-term operating objective. Management said lower servicing costs, declining technology expenses, greater automation, growth in direct lending channels and the Cenlar transaction are among the expected drivers of higher returns.

Production results decline as rates rise

PennyMac’s production segment generated pre-tax income of $38 million, down from $134 million in the first quarter and $58 million a year earlier. Total acquisition and origination volume was $35 billion in unpaid principal balance, down 6% sequentially and 8% from the second quarter of 2025. Of that total, $32 billion was originated for PennyMac’s own account and $3 billion was fee-based fulfillment activity for PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust.

Correspondent lending revenue declined $9 million from the first quarter. Correspondent margins rose to 29 basis points from 28 basis points, aided by a greater mix of government loans.

Broker Direct revenue declined $3 million sequentially, while fallout-adjusted lock volume fell 8% from the prior quarter but increased 21% from a year earlier. Margins rose to 104 basis points from 99 basis points.

Non-QM locks in the broker channel more than tripled sequentially to $515 million in unpaid principal balance.

Consumer Direct revenue fell $36 million from the first quarter as higher rates reduced refinance demand. Fallout-adjusted lock volumes declined 32%, while margins increased to 317 basis points from 267 basis points, reflecting greater closed-end second-lien production.

Perotti said post-lock impacts across channels resulted in a $23 million pre-tax loss, compared with $13 million of pre-tax income in the prior quarter. The change was attributed to adverse market-price changes on specialized pools and other cross-channel effects.

Spector said PennyMac remained disciplined on correspondent pricing amid competition, including from government-sponsored enterprise cash windows. He said the company does not expect to reach a previously discussed 10% broker-channel market share target by the end of 2026, as it prioritizes profitable growth.

Servicing portfolio expands and recapture improves

PennyMac ended the quarter with a servicing portfolio of $731 billion in unpaid principal balance, up 1% from the first quarter and 4% from a year earlier. The servicing segment reported pre-tax income of $22 million. Excluding valuation-related changes, pre-tax income was $99 million, or 5.5 basis points of average servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance, compared with $57 million, or 3.1 basis points, in the prior quarter.

Average custodial deposit balances increased 7% from seasonal lows, contributing a $14 million increase in earnings on custodial balances and deposits. Servicing operating expenses were $76 million, or 4.2 basis points of average servicing portfolio unpaid principal balance.

The company said conventional first-lien refinance recapture increased seven percentage points from the prior quarter to 29%, while government first-lien refinance recapture increased nine percentage points to 59%. As of June 30, PennyMac serviced $343 billion of loans with note rates no higher than 5%, including more than half with note rates no higher than 6%.

Spector said PennyMac is using automation and AI tools to improve customer engagement, reduce loan cycle times and increase recapture. The company has standardized 150 origination tasks, with approximately 25% currently handled through automated logic or AI agents. It is targeting 80% automation by the end of 2027 and said its cost to originate a loan should ultimately decline by more than 50%.

Hedging costs and Cenlar integration

Mortgage servicing rights increased in fair value by $110 million during the quarter, including a $96 million increase tied to interest-rate changes. Hedge fair-value losses, including principal-only bond accretion changes, were $135 million, while hedge costs rose to $52 million from $14 million in the first quarter amid elevated option pricing and rate volatility.

Perotti said hedge costs have since moderated to the mid-single-digit millions of dollars and that the company’s hedge ratio remains near 100% to manage prepayment risk and protect book value.

PennyMac expects its acquisition of Cenlar’s subservicing portfolio to close in the fourth quarter. Management said the transaction is expected to add capital-light fee income and create operating leverage as Cenlar clients transition onto PennyMac’s servicing platform. The company also said the transaction could create opportunities for ancillary title and appraisal offerings, technology solutions and other services for Cenlar clients.

At quarter-end, PennyMac reported total debt-to-equity of 3.6 times, down from 4.0 times in the prior quarter, and $4 billion of total liquidity.

About PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc NYSE: PFSI is a leading mortgage banking company based in Westlake Village, California. The firm operates through two primary business segments: Production and Mortgage Servicing Rights (MSR). In its Production segment, PennyMac originates residential mortgage loans through retail, wholesale and correspondent channels, focusing on both purchase and refinance transactions. The MSR segment involves the acquisition and servicing of mortgage loans, whereby the company earns fees for managing loan portfolios on behalf of investors.

Since its founding in 2008, PennyMac has grown through a combination of organic origination and strategic acquisition of servicing rights, positioning itself as one of the largest residential mortgage loan servicers in the United States.

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