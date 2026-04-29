Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG - Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.80 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.66 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Penske Automotive Group's conference call:

Reported Q1 $7.9 billion revenue, GAAP net income of $235 million and EPS of $3.56 (adjusted EPS $3.05 after a $60M dealership gain and $13M disposal charges); management flagged difficult year‑over‑year comps and market headwinds.

Reported Q1 revenue, GAAP net income of and EPS of (adjusted EPS after a $60M dealership gain and $13M disposal charges); management flagged difficult year‑over‑year comps and market headwinds. Service & parts delivered a Q1 record with same‑store revenue +4.6%, gross profit +5.7% and a 60bp gross margin improvement, strengthening recurring earnings.

delivered a Q1 record with same‑store revenue +4.6%, gross profit +5.7% and a 60bp gross margin improvement, strengthening recurring earnings. Expanded premium footprint with two Lexus acquisitions (plus prior Toyota/Lexus deals) expected to add ~ $2 billion of annualized revenue, while returning capital via a $26M buyback and raising the dividend to $1.40 (21st consecutive increase).

Expanded premium footprint with two Lexus acquisitions (plus prior Toyota/Lexus deals) expected to add ~ of annualized revenue, while returning capital via a $26M buyback and raising the dividend to (21st consecutive increase). Penske Transportation Solutions equity income rose 24% as fleet right‑sizing, higher utilization and lower maintenance/interest costs offset a $26M decline in gain‑on‑sale; management highlighted a surge in demand with Class‑8 orders +91% and industry backlog +33%, which should boost H2 truck deliveries.

Penske Transportation Solutions equity income rose 24% as fleet right‑sizing, higher utilization and lower maintenance/interest costs offset a $26M decline in gain‑on‑sale; management highlighted a surge in demand with Class‑8 orders +91% and industry backlog +33%, which should boost H2 truck deliveries. International revenue +6% with Australia EBT +15%; the energy/off‑highway business has >AUD 600 million secured orders for 2026 and management believes the energy solutions segment can reach at least AUD 1 billion by 2030.

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Penske Automotive Group Stock Performance

Shares of PAG stock traded up $9.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 699,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,084. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $154.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.36. Penske Automotive Group has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group's previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Penske Automotive Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.48%.

Institutional Trading of Penske Automotive Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 321 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 488 shares of the company's stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 506.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the company's stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $200.00 to $193.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $180.43.

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Penske Automotive Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Penske Automotive Group this week:

Penske Automotive Group Company Profile

Penske Automotive Group, Inc NYSE: PAG, headquartered in Bloomfield Township, Michigan, is an international transportation services company primarily focused on automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company retails new and pre-owned vehicles across a broad spectrum of brands, while offering parts, maintenance, collision repair and reconditioning services. In addition, Penske provides financing and insurance products through its integrated finance and insurance operations, supporting both retail customers and commercial clients.

Formed in 1990 as United Auto Group and publicly traded since 1999, Penske Automotive Group has grown through organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a network of dealerships and service centers across the United States and Europe.

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