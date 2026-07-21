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Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Given New $85.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Written by MarketBeat
July 21, 2026
Pentair logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Mizuho cut Pentair’s price target to $85 from $100 while keeping an outperform rating, implying about 36.8% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also trimmed targets recently, and Pentair’s overall consensus rating remains Hold with an average price target of $91.40.
  • Pentair reported better-than-expected quarterly results, with EPS of $1.22 and revenue of $1.04 billion, while the stock traded at $62.15 on Tuesday, near its 52-week low.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Mizuho from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the industrial products company's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 36.77% from the stock's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pentair from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Pentair from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Pentair from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $103.00) on shares of Pentair in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pentair currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $91.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Pentair

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock opened at $62.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.26. Pentair has a 52 week low of $57.60 and a 52 week high of $113.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The company's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 502.8% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 434 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company's stock.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc NYSE: PNR is a global provider of water treatment and fluid management solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of products that move, treat, monitor and control the flow of water and other fluids across residential, commercial, industrial and municipal markets. Pentair's offerings are focused on improving water quality, conserving resources and enabling efficient fluid handling in applications from household water systems and pools to large-scale industrial and municipal installations.

Product lines include pumps and pumping systems, water filtration and purification equipment, valves and controls, heat exchangers, pool and spa systems, and a range of aftermarket parts and services.

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Analyst Recommendations for Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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